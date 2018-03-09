Interactive Exhibit: Mend Piece by Yoko Ono

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Apr. 15, 2018 Yoko Ono’s Mend Piece has arrived in Vancouver—in pieces, of course. The interactive exhibit invites viewers to reassemble shattered ceramic cups and saucers using twine, tape and glue. Once “repaired,” the completed projects are displayed on nearby shelves. First conceptualized in 1966, the work parallels the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi, an aesthetic that finds beauty in imperfection. The small act of mending is linked to larger ideas of repair: how to pick up the pieces left by war, violence and hate. Chip in at the Rennie Collection.