Ian Tan Gallery: Yes, It’s the Mural Jill Von Sprecken

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Jan. 31, 2019 Somewhere, over the rainbow, Kristofer Dean finds inspiration for his Crayola-coloured works—or at least that’s what we assume. The Canadian artist’s prismatic acrylic-and-resin paintings have adorned gallery walls and covered the sides of buildings. But regardless of size, his pieces always have an element of play, using light, shadow and perspective to add (or fake) dimension. To see vibrant works like “Refracted Airflow” (pictured), don’t bother chasing rainbows. Instead, visit Ian Tan Gallery for Yes, It’s the Mural.