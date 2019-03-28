Huge Art Fair Takes Over Vancouver Convention Centre East

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Apr. 25 to 28, 2019 The city’s annual art extravaganza is returning for its fifth year, and it’s bringing plenty of eye candy along. Art Vancouver showcases cutting-edge works by over 100 sculptors, painters and photographers from around the world. Last year’s show drew more than 8,000 art admirers for a weekend of exhibits and events like the popular Face of Art runway show, where artists display their work to a crowd via catwalk. Speaker series, after-parties, workshops and a city-wide art crawl round out the experience. It promises to be a fair to remember.