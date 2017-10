By CHLOË LAI

Oct. 2017

Don’t drive a big rig? No problem. High-octane heritage brands Hudson’s Bay Company and Levi’s recently teamed up to roll out a pair of timeless styles—the women’s Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket and the men’s Type III Trucker Jacket—that look as slick on the street as they do on the highway. Featuring classic denim detailing by Levi’s, and lined with the iconic stripes of Canada’s oldest department store, these jackets are well worth a detour to Hudson’s Bay.