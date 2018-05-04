Hot Ticket: Three Premieres at Ballet BC

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

May 10 to 12, 2018 The final presentation of Ballet BC’s 32nd season unveils one Canadian and two world premieres—a triple-threat performance that’s sure to be en pointe. Program 3 brings to the stage for the first time Cayetano Soto’s haunting Beginning After, and New Work by the company’s own artistic director, Emily Molnar. Plus, for the first time in Canada, Bill presents the raw energy of Israeli choreographers Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar. See all three at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.