Hoppy Hangouts: Vancouver’s Craft Beer Scene

By TIM PAWSEY

May 2019

Thanks to the craft-beer revolution, a bevy of casual tasting rooms has emerged as neighbourhood anchors. Brewery Creek, near Main and Broadway, was the site of the city’s early industry. Close by, a cluster of modern-day haunts offers plenty of options.

With its funky, laid-back lounge, R&B Brewing reflects the personalities of founders Rick Dellow and Barry Benson. A chill crowd sips the likes of East Side Bitter and Stolen Bike lager, paired with slices of house-made pizza.

A couple of blocks south, 33 B EXP is the aptly named sibling to 33 Acres Brewery. As “EXP” is short for “Experimental,” in this artfully minimalist space you’ll find 12 taps pouring edgier tastes may not be in the regular line-up, such as a Fluffy Cloud IPA, Hazy Pilsner or Orange Oat Pale Ale.

Collaborative ales are the theme at expansive Brewhall, in a restored 100-year-old steel factory that once built rails for Vancouver’s vanished tramlines. Pack in with more than a few close friends at the long bar, which taps directly into the brewery, for tasty pints and pubby fare.

Not far from its namesake Public Market is Granville Island Brewing (pictured), Canada’s original microbrewery. It offers tours and matches food to its small-batch beers, all in a lively setting.

