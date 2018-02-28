Hooked on Oddfish

By TIM PAWSEY

Feb. 2018

Just across Burrard Bridge, lively Oddfish lures with a variety of simple but well-prepared fresh and finny fare. Starters range from lime- and jalapeño-teased hamachi to ahi tuna poke or side stripe shrimp ceviche. Mains yield a wealth of seasonally changing tastes such as ling cod with caponata, seared seabass topped with chermoula, or bowls of nicely spiced mussels or clams, all paired with smartly chosen, eclectic wines. Don’t miss the Hot Mess: a cornucopian romp of a platter piled high with fish and shellfish, topped with a robust salsa verde.