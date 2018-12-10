Holiday Humour: Merry Kiss-mas at Vancouver TheatreSports

By CHLOË LAI

To Dec. 24, 2018 Imitation is the greatest form of flattery—unless it’s done by improv comedians, in which case it’s the greatest form of entertainment. This month, Vancouver TheatreSports presents Merry Kiss-mas, which takes its cue from the cheesy Christmas-movie tropes we all love to hate. Will there be a small-town love triangle? A cynical city-dweller who rediscovers their Christmas spirit? A conveniently timed visit from oblivious carollers? Only one thing’s certain: the ending is guaranteed to be both happy and hilarious.