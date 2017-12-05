Holiday Gift Guide: for the Style Savvy

By SHERI RADFORD

Dec. 2017

Not sure what to get for the sharpest dressers on your list? No worries. Part two of our five-part gift guide series is full of fashion-forward inspiration.

No woman can resist the scintillating sparkle of a diamond necklace from Lao Feng Xiang.

Chris Collacott shot this stunning photo of Vancouver, which was then transferred onto fabric made entirely from recycled plastic bottles. The end result is a limited-edition, eco-friendly scarf. Buy online.

A packable puffer vest from Hudson’s Bay is metallic chic on the outside, classic HBC stripes on the inside.

Anyone would appreciate the timely gift of a new Seamaster Aqua Terra watch from Omega.

Warm mittens from Indigo are intended for those on both of Santa’s lists.

Vancouver company MyPakage makes great ginch for guys, to protect the package. At MEC.

Look good, feel good: handcrafted bracelets from Blue Ruby benefit the Cause We Care Foundation, which helps mothers and children living in poverty.

Got kids, globetrotters, animal lovers or foodies on your list? Keep an eye out for the rest of the Holiday Gift Guide series.