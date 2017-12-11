Holiday Gift Guide: For Globetrotters

By SHERI RADFORD

Trying to find the perfect present for the die-hard traveller on your list? This final piece in our five-part gift guide series is full of essentials for far-flung expeditions.

Lightweight and breathable, the Atom LT Hoody from local brand Arc’teryx feels as warm and cozy as a sleeping bag but can be packed down to almost nothing and stored inside its own pocket.

Tedious travel time can often be improved with a tipple or two, hence the Carry On Cocktail Kit. All that’s missing is the actual liquor. At Indigo and Starbucks.

Unlike their liquid counterparts, Mouthwash Tabs from Lush pose zero risk of spilling sticky, minty fluids all over the insides of a suitcase or purse.

A sleep mask from Indigo is ideal for blocking out the harsh light of day on planes, trains and automobiles.

Those with itchy feet and incurable wanderlust need a dose of Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2018, which describes next year’s must-see countries, regions and cities. At local bookstores.

The Let’s Roam Road Trip Diffuser Kit from Vancouver company Saje brings the sweet smell of aromatherapy to your car, or anywhere with a USB outlet.

This cute and colourful case from Kikkerland is made for storing contact lenses. At Kimprints.

What do you get when a popular Vancouver brand teams up with North America’s oldest company? A backpack that pairs the inimitable style of Herschel Supply Co. with the iconic stripes of Hudson’s Bay.

