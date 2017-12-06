Holiday Gift Guide: For Foodies

By SHERI RADFORD

Dec. 2017

Got a foodie in the family? Part three of our five-part gift guide series is chock-full of presents for people who crave delicious swag.

A candy bento box from Sugarfina satisfies any sweet tooth. At Nordstrom.

We’ll drink to this: Cheers to Canada! Whisky Stones keep drinks cold without watering them down or changing their flavour. At Indigo.

Unbearably cheesy puns are the inevitable accompaniment to this durable wooden cheeseboard and wood-handled cheese knife from Indigo.

This troll-shaped citrus reamer from True Zoo has removable silicone “hair,” to make cleaning easy-peasy-lemon-squeezy. At Hudson’s Bay.

Writer/bartender Chad Parkhill takes readers on a spirited globetrotting tour in Around the World in 80 Cocktails. At local bookstores.

Handcrafted chocolates from Thomas Haas please the pickiest of palates.

Baby, it’s cold outside, but Christmas Jewel Tea from TWG Tea can warm up even a cold-hearted Grinch with its blend of green teas, accented by spices, sweet orange and golden pearls of tea.

Got kids, globetrotters, animal lovers or style-savvy folks on your list? Keep an eye out for the rest of the Holiday Gift Guide series.