Holiday Gift Guide: For Cool Kids

By SHERI RADFORD

Dec. 2017

Can’t figure out what wee ones might want to find under the tree? Part four of our five-part gift guide series has you covered.

Hudson’s Bay reveals its true stripes by donating the proceeds from Hudson—this year’s limited-edition Charity Bear—to Headfirst, which supports mental health initiatives across Canada.

Ping pong players show panache with leather-and-walnut table tennis paddles from Tiffany & Co.

A plaid stocking from Indigo is the perfect way to commemorate a newborn’s first cool yule.

Made from organic cotton by Vancouver company Redfish Kids, the Good Fortune Onesie Mariner amps up the cuteness quotient.

Say good night to the city’s most scenic spots, from Stanley Park to the Capilano Suspension Bridge, with Night-Night Vancouver by Katherine Sully. At local bookstores.

Vancouver’s own Native Shoes makes the coolest kicks for the coolest kids.

Tiny tots can catch some Zs in PJs from Indigo decorated with “Hockey Night in the Wild.”

Got animal lovers, globetrotters, foodies or style-savvy folks on your list? Keep an eye out for the rest of the Holiday Gift Guide series.