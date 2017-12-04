Holiday Gift Guide: For Animal Lovers

By SHERI RADFORD

Not sure what to get for your fauna-loving friends? Check out part one of our five-part gift guide series, full of presents guaranteed to leave recipients feeling warm and fuzzy.

Made in Vancouver from organic cotton, Johnwear long johns keep both dapper dogs and hip humans cozy all winter long.

The Freedom talisman from Vancouver’s own Pyrrha was handcrafted from 14K gold. Blue Ruby carries a wide selection of Pyrrha jewellery, or shop the entire collection online.

A lapel pin from Catfé, Vancouver’s first cat cafe, shows solidarity with your fiercest feline friends.

Holiday Slipper Socks from Bootlegger keep tender tootsies toasty warm while raising funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada.

Indigo carries a whole menagerie of charming mugs, plates and pillows adorned with a hipster fox, bear, moose or owl.

Woven from soft merino wool, the Running Wolf Blanket from Filson was inspired by native designs of the Pacific Northwest.

Could this tree ornament of a moose playing ice hockey possibly be any more Canadian? (Maybe if it came with a side of poutine.) At Indigo.

Each “otterly” adorable Aquadopt Kit from the Vancouver Aquarium contains a plush sea otter, certificate of adoption, fact booklet and collector card. Profits help fund the aquarium’s conservation, research and education programs.

Got kids, globetrotters, foodies or style-savvy folks on your list? Keep an eye out for the rest of the Holiday Gift Guide series.