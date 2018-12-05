Holiday Cheer at Vancouver Christmas Market 2018

By CHLOË LAI
To Dec. 24, 2018 There are plenty of ways to make merry at the Vancouver Christmas Market. Take photos inside the brightly lit walk-in Christmas tree or mistletoe-laden Lovers’ Lane tunnel, each decked out with tens of thousands of dazzling lights. Find treasures for all, from Käthe Wohlfahrt’s classic ornaments to Provence en Couleur’s luxe olive-wood kitchenware. Refuel with mulled wine in the heated lounge, sing seasonal tunes on select karaoke nights, or hop aboard the carousel—there’s no age limit for holiday spirit.