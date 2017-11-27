  • eat
November 27th, 2017
Hit the Road with AG Hair’s Natural To-Go Kit

By CHLOË LAI
Nov. 2017

That’s a lot of plant-based power in one little box.

Hitting the road? Keep your hair healthy, no matter where you’re headed. The Natural To-Go Kit from local brand AG Hair packs an entire haircare system—shampoo, conditioner, leave-on mist, volume paste and blow-dry primer—into tiny bottles perfect for stashing in suitcases. Each one contains up to 98 percent plant-based ingredients, like pH-balancing organic apple cider vinegar, moisturizing mango-seed butter and essential oils. It’s a real treat for travel-weary tresses. Stock up at Chatters.

 

