Hidden Gems: Moose’s Down Under

By TIM PAWSEY

Nov. 2017

Some of the best bites—and people—are tucked away in unlikely spots. A welcoming Aussie bar and grill, the suitably subterranean Moose’s Down Under attracts expats and locals alike. Drop by for a true taste of Oz: meat pies, chicken parmas, Vegemite-and-cheese “sangers” (sandwiches), schnitzels, and wicked burgers with all the trimmings, including a tender kangaroo burger. And maybe catch some exciting Aussie rules footy while you’re at it.

For more by Tim Pawsey, visit hiredbelly.com