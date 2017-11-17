  • eat
November 17th, 2017
Vancouver > Hidden Gems: Moose's Down Under

Hidden Gems: Moose’s Down Under

By TIM PAWSEY
Nov. 2017

At Moose’s owner Corina Aquino serves dishes such as the Aussie burger, topped with beets, pineapple and a fried egg. (Photo by KK Law)

Some of the best bites—and people—are tucked away in unlikely spots. A welcoming Aussie bar and grill, the suitably subterranean Moose’s Down Under attracts expats and locals alike. Drop by for a true taste of Oz: meat pies, chicken parmas, Vegemite-and-cheese “sangers” (sandwiches), schnitzels, and wicked burgers with all the trimmings, including a tender kangaroo burger. And maybe catch some exciting Aussie rules footy while you’re at it.

For more by Tim Pawsey, visit hiredbelly.com

