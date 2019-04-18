Heavenly Holiday: the Sunny Citrus Vacation Package at Absolute Spa Jill Von Sprecken

Vancouver’s soggy reputation holds water—even in springtime, the sunshine here is often of the liquid variety. But at Absolute Spa, the forecast is downright beachy thanks to the Sunny Citrus Vacation Package. The four-step pampering experience includes a body buff and wrap to keep skin radiant and glowy, topped off with a sandal-worthy pedicure. The cherry on top is the Hawaiian Coconut Lomi Lomi massage, which soothes muscles with pressure that mimics rolling waves. The best part? No sand in your suit.