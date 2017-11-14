  • eat
November 14th, 2017
Hands-On Seafood at The Captain’s Boil

By JILL VON SPRECKEN
Nov. 2017

First-date food for the exceptionally brave.

For a bounty of shellfish served seafood-boil style, drop anchor at The Captain’s Boil. This Southern-inspired spot is the place to crack into tempting Dungeness crab, lobster and crawfish, all smothered in get-messy sauces like Cajun or lemon-pepper. It arrives in plastic bags—there are bibs and disposable gloves, to boot—for a fun, hands-on feast. Less messy (but still finger-licking-good) options include fresh oysters, calamari and fried shrimp, so there’s something for every matey at the table.

