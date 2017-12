By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Dec. 9 to 10, 2017 It’s all handmade for the holidays at Shiny Fuzzy Muddy’s 15th annual show. More than 30 local designers, jewellers and artists make gift-giving merry and bright with one-of-a-kind wares, including hand-dyed textiles from Daub + Design, upcycled cashmere accessories from Winterluxe, and letterpress stationery from Porchlight Press (pictured). We guarantee that there’s something for everyone on your list—whether naughty or nice.