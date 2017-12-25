Gyuujuu Hlaa: Haida Masterworks III Exhibit at Coastal Peoples Gallery

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Jan. 5, 2018 Your undivided attention, please. Coastal Peoples Gallery’s latest exhibit, Gyuujuu Hlaa: Haida Masterworks III, features works by an incredible array of famed First Nations artists. The exhibit’s title invokes the Haida phrase “listen”—simple, yet essential to the continuation of the oral culture. Here’s why we’re all ears: works by Bill Reid, Corey Bulpitt, Robert Davidson (“Frog Amulet,” pictured) and many, many others. It’s an exhibit that’s sure to hold your attention.