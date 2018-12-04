Great Gifts for the Host with the Most

By SHERI RADFORD

Canadian singer-songwriter Dallas Green, better known as City and Colour, recorded his live album Guide Me Back Home during a cross-country tour last year.

Rudolph the milk chocolate reindeer had a very shiny nose, and if you ever saw it, you would even say it looks almost too cute to eat. At Mon Paris.

The Plant-Based Foodie Vancouver by Chris Dagenais showcases recipes and stories from 27 of Vancouver’s best veggie venues, from MeeT to The Naam to The Acorn. At featured restaurants (see full list here).

Made from barley grown and malted in BC, and blended with purified Vancouver water, East Van Vodka always makes spirits bright. At Odd Society.

Tree ornaments by First Growth Reclaimed Design are made from wood salvaged from pre-1940s homes being demolished in Vancouver. At Granville Island Pop-Up Shops.

A Holiday Blend Box from Milano, an artisan small-batch roaster, is perfect for java junkies and caffeine fiends.

Handwoven in Vietnam from seagrass, Nomad baskets are a stylish storage solution. At EQ3.

