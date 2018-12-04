Great Gifts for the Glamorous Gal

By SHERI RADFORD

Dec. 2018

Small in size but huge on style, the gold-and-diamond elephant brooch from Tiffany & Co. is part of the Tiffany Save the Wild collection that raises funds for the Wildlife Conservation Network.

The world is your oyster in a necklace made from silver and grey pearls, part of the Hope Collection at Links of London.

A Rain Rules Jacket by Lululemon protects from Vancouver’s infamously abundant liquid sunshine.

The Direction signet ring from Vancouver’s own Pyrrha was handcrafted from 14K gold on silver. Blue Ruby carries a selection of Pyrrha jewellery, or shop the entire collection online.

The Blue Dragon Edition of L’Elixir Des Glaciers Votre Visage features the luxurious face cream nestled inside a jewellery box made from lacquered Asian wood and blue Murano glass. At La Maison Valmont.

The limited-edition #Leo4Charity scarf delivers both good looks and good vibes, as it raises funds for schools in Africa via Plan International. At Marc Cain.

’Tis the season to sparkle in a Mix bracelet with blue crystals and rhodium plating from Swarovski.

