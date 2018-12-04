Great Gifts for the Dapper Dude

By SHERI RADFORD

Dec. 2018

Anyone would appreciate the timely gift of a new Rado HyperChrome Chronograph Automatic. At Lugaro and Nordstrom.

Sustainable, high-performance outerwear by Canadian company Frank and Oak helps keep the elements at bay.

The Travel Atomizer Coffret contains three fragrances by House of Creed, perfect for smelling good while on the go. At Holt Renfrew.

For the man who isn’t a military pilot but wants to look like one, the MA-1 Blood Chit Flight Jacket can be worn inside-out (pictured) to reveal a message in multiple languages identifying the wearer as a Canadian aviator. At Boys’ Co.

Vancouver artist Carson Ting collaborated with Evo Car Share and luxury sneaker brand Six Hundred Four to produce this shoe, based on Ting’s mural at 160 Water St.

A stylish gent can settle in for a long winter’s nap wearing PJs by Desmond & Dempsey. At Holt Renfrew.

If he’s hirsute, he’ll appreciate the Gentleman’s Beard Tin by Kikkerland. At The Gallery Store and Welk’s.

