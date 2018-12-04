Great Gifts for the Coolest Kid on the Block

By SHERI RADFORD

Dec. 2018

What a hoot! Olivia the Owl is filled with scrumptious-smelling products such as a strawberry bath bomb and coconut hand cream, and the cute tin doubles as a money bank. At The Body Shop.

This cute-as-a-bunny hoodie by Oeuf was handmade from soft baby alpaca wool by a Fair Trade women’s collective in Bolivia. At Holt Renfrew.

A pint-sized explorer can journey around the world (or just around the block) with luggage by Heys.

Wee ones slumber in true Canadian style wearing PJs by Hatley decorated with “Hockey Night in the Wild.” At Indigo.

A five-year-old girl with a heart defect designed Sparkles, this year’s collectible teddy bear that raises funds for the Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada. At Toys R Us.

Even Santa Claus needs a vacation sometimes, and this year he’s chosen Vancouver for some R&R. But can he keep from being recognized? I Saw Santa in Vancouver by J.D. Green tells the tale. At local bookstores.

Tiny tots have a whale of a time with an Aquadopt Kit from the Vancouver Aquarium. Each one contains a plush toy, certificate of adoption, fact booklet and collector card. Profits help fund the aquarium’s conservation, research and education programs.

