Great Gifts for the Frequent Traveller

By SHERI RADFORD

Dec. 2018

A snow globe by Main and Local combines two of the things Canada is famous for: poutine and icy weather.

Good things really do come in small packages: a wireless speaker by Kikkerland is tiny enough to go on a keychain. At Welk’s.

When not in use, an inflatable neck pillow by Kikkerland folds down to almost nothing, saving precious suitcase space. At The Gallery Store.

A leather passport holder by Ezra Arthur transports important travel documents in style. At Lion & Sun.

Globetrotters with an incurable case of wanderlust need a dose of Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2019, which describes next year’s must-see destinations. At local bookstores.

