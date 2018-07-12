  • eat
July 12th, 2018
Vancouver > Granville Island Stage: Once

Granville Island Stage: Once

By CHLOË LAI

The ArtsClub’s production of Once takes over the Granville Island Stage until Jul. 29 (Photo by David Cooper)

To Aug. 5, 2018 Eleven years ago, an indie film about Guy, an Irish busker, and Girl, a Czech immigrant, won hearts all over the world for its soulful songs. Now you can feel the love in person at Once on the Granville Island Stage. The Tony Award–winning musical features a multitalented cast who play every heartbreaking, foot-stomping song—including the Academy Award–winning “Falling Slowly”—on mandolins, violins, accordions and more. Plus, the pub set is a functional bar, so you can step onstage for a pre-show pint. Live music, drinks and a chance to fall in love with Guy and Girl all over again? We’ll raise a glass to that.

