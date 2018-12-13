Gourmet Cabaret: Bacio Rosso

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Dec. 31, 2018 Circus and cabaret and comedy, oh my! Not to mention magicians, contortionists, trapeze artists and more, all performing their high-flying acts while diners dig into a four-course meal by an award-winning chef. Even the venue—an antique Belgian spiegeltent—is dressed for the occasion in red velvet, gold trim and more than 2,000 mirrors. So what is it, exactly? Bacio Rosso, a definition-defying show that’s one part gourmet, one part cabaret, one part cirque, and all fun.