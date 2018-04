Gotham Steakhouse: A Cut Above Tim Pawsey

By TIM PAWSEY

Apr. 2018

Power lunches are the norm at plush and polished Gotham, where it’s hard not to linger over the likes of beef forestiere medallions, chicken paillard, a cornucopian lobster Cobb salad, and tuna poke. Service is prompt, personal—and speedy, if needed—while the dinner menu features the ultimate in 60-day dry-aged Canada prime cuts, grilled to perfection. Wicked cocktails are a bonus.

