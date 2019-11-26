Holiday Gift Guide: Goodies from the Great White North

By CHLOË LAI

This red silk tie beckons to the suave suit-wearing set with its stunning eagle imagery—symbolizing power, courage and prestige—created by Haida artist Dorothy Grant. At Bill Reid Gallery.

Party pooches get into the ugly-Christmas-sweater spirit with fuzzy, pompom-forward apparel by Fou Fou Dog. At Barking Babies.

Skip the wrapping paper and get straight to the gift with the glittery pink All Wrapped Up crossbody purse from Poppy & Peonies’ holiday collection.

Light-as-a-cloud silk shibori shawls at Alarte Silks on Granville Island are painted and pleated by hand, making them the ultimate one-of-a-kind accessory.

Shiny treasures stay safe in a pebbled-leather case by Vancouver’s Melanie Auld Jewelry. The soft suede interior features two separate compartments that keep tangle-prone bracelets and chains away from rings and smaller items.

Not all those who wander are lost—especially not those who wear this 14K-gold Direction talisman bracelet by Vancouver-based Pyrrha. Find a selection of Pyrrha jewellery at Blue Ruby, or shop the entire collection online.

Dreaming of la vie en rose? These sleek gold vermeil Croissant Dôme hoops by Mejuri are all Paris-inspired glamour—and zero pastry-related calories. Shop online.

Add a little seasonal sparkle wherever you go with made-in-Canada tin star ornaments from Lee Valley, which are small enough to slip into any suitcase.

Designed in Vancouver, Anara’s sustainable, ethically produced jeans for men and women are the first of their kind in the world: made from over 50% hemp, and guaranteed to flatter every booty—er, body.