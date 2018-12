By CHLOË LAI

Dec. 14 and 15, 2018 Vancouver’s favourite hand-clapping, foot-stomping holiday concert is back. Follow your dancin’ feet over to Good Tidings! A Good Noise Gospel Christmas. The 90-voice gospel choir—which has performed with the likes of Barbra Streisand and Josh Groban—joins forces with award-winning Canadian jazz powerhouse Maureen Washington to belt out beloved Christmas songs in the spectacular Christ Church Cathedral. It’ll have you dancing in your seat (or in the aisles).