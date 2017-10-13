Get Squeaky Clean with Lush Cosmetics

By SHERI RADFORD

If you’re looking for a vegetarian bath bomb, bubble bar or body butter, you’re in luck. For over 20 years, Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics has been making cruelty-free skincare and haircare products, using as little packaging and as few preservatives as possible. The Vancouver-based company recently renovated its flagship location on Robson Street, expanding it to almost double the size. And Lush’s commitment to the environment is as strong as ever: reclaimed wood and salvaged vintage decor fill the updated space, making it bigger and better.