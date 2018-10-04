Geek Power: Fan Expo Vancouver 2018

By SHERI RADFORD

Oct. 12 to 14, 2018 Whether you belong to the “May the Force be with you” or the “Live long and prosper” galaxy of geekdom—or another one entirely—you’re sure to find likeminded uber-nerds at the annual Fan Expo Vancouver. More than 30,000 fanboys and fangirls don elaborate costumes and line up to meet celebs such Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Ron Perlman (Hellboy). Will you try to be there? As Yoda said, “Do or do not; there is no try.”