Funny Business at Improv Ecology

By SHERI RADFORD

Oct. 14 to 20, 2019 Looking for laughs? You’ll find them at Improv Ecology, the International Theatresports Institute’s 2019 conference and festival. That’s a long way of saying that funny folks are descending on the city. Improv artists from six continents are meeting to discuss and hone their craft—and perform it in front of lucky Vancouverites and visitors. The 50 performances feature improvisers not normally seen outside their home countries. Usually business isn’t a laughing matter, but in this case it definitely is.