Fun & Fascinating Indoor Adventures

The weather outside is frightful, but these indoor activities are so delightful

By SHERI RADFORD

Jan. 2020

1. Get a panoramic view of the city from inside the cozy chalet on Grouse Mountain—with a sinfully indulgent pastry from BeaverTails in hand, of course.

2. Wander through the new COS on Robson Street—the brand’s largest store in Canada—and find an outfit that’s the perfect mix of modern but timeless. While on Robson, check out all the other trendy stores and restaurants.

3. Experience a moment of zen while watching the mesmerizing jellyfish at the Vancouver Aquarium.

4. Learn the cool chemistry behind crafting the perfect drink at Science of Cocktails, an adults-only event at Science World (Feb. 6). You may never look at science the same way again.

5. Examine paintings by Emily Carr alongside pieces by Indigenous artists from the same time period in Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life: Emily Carr and Her Female Contemporaries at the Vancouver Art Gallery (to Jun. 28).

6. Sip a latte, nibble on a pastry and cuddle a friendly feline at Catfé. Vancouver’s first cat cafe received international attention a few years ago when pop singer Adele stopped by for some kitty snuggles.

7. Explore Stanley Park in the most delicious way possible: with a special package from The Teahouse that includes a one-hour private tour in a town car, followed by a three-course meal at the restaurant.

8. Laugh until you cry at all the frenetic fun on the Vancouver TheatreSports stage. Famous folks who honed their improv talents with VTS include Ryan Stiles and Colin Mochrie.

9. Buy a doggone delightful outfit for your posh pup at Barking Babies, and maybe even treat your precious pooch to a bath and a blow-dry.

10. Sample stellar fare at discounted prices during the Dine Out Vancouver Festival (Jan. 17 to Feb. 2). Pro tip: wear your stretchiest pants.

11. Marvel at the 360-degree view of the city from high in the sky at the Vancouver Lookout.

12. Find out if the pen truly is mightier than the sword with a new ballpoint, rollerball or fountain pen from The Vancouver Pen Shop.

13. Meander through the Granville Island Public Market, the Net Loft and more on Granville Island, stopping often to refuel at a cornucopia of charming little eateries.

14. Browse for a quirky memento from Main and Local, a Canadian company that proudly makes “souvenirs that don’t suck.” Look for the CBC coffee mug, yoga-bear candle or “Not Sorry” rainbow socks at stores such as Make on Granville Island or Kimprints downtown.

15. Discover your new favourite author at the Cherie Smith JCC Jewish Book Festival (Feb. 8 to 13). This year’s highlights include Anna Mehler Paperny, Gary Shteyngart and Jamie Bernstein.

16. Feast on all the seafood delicacies that Vancouver is known for at Lift and Joe Fortes.

17. Treat your feet to a pair of Blundstone boots or cozy Glerups slippers from the Australian Boot Company.

18. Linger over breakfast at De Dutch. You can’t beat a pannekoeken (Dutch pancake) with the oh-so-very-Canadian toppings of bacon and maple syrup.

19. Test out an indoor bike at the Peloton showroom, and check out all the cute athletic tops and bottoms that seem almost too nice to sweat in.

20. Dance the night away with The Strumbellas (Jan. 10 and 11), Tebey (Jan. 16), Michael Kiwanuka (Jan. 28), Theory of a Deadman (Jan. 31 and Feb. 1), Stone Temple Pilots (Feb. 5), The Beaches (Feb. 7), The Marcus King Band (Feb. 9), Wolf Parade (Feb. 12), Atmosphere (Feb. 23), Andy Shauf (Feb. 26), and Doug and the Slugs (Feb. 29), all at fabulous Commodore Ballroom (page 49), which has been Vancouver’s favourite live venue since 1929.