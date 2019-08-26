Friday Night, Market Night

By SHERI RADFORD

To Sep. 27, 2019 The hottest place to be on a Friday evening isn’t an underground nightclub—it’s the Shipyards Night Market. This lively spot on the North Shore buzzes with activities for the whole family. Local bands perform, encouraging spectators to shimmy and shake. More than 30 food trucks feed the hungry hordes, while a 19+ beer garden guarantees plenty of top tipples from BC breweries and wineries, to wash down all those delicious meals. An artisan marketplace has a wealth of local products to discover, from jewellery to baked goods. And the best part? No secret handshake (or cover charge) required.