Fresh Greek Flavours in Yaletown

By TIM PAWSEY

Jan. 2019

In the heart of Yaletown, The Greek by Anatoli celebrates all things Hellenic with a wide array of traditional tastes. This lively room with a long local pedigree lures with myriad mezzes (appetizers), from taramosalata (caviar spread) and saganaki (fried cheese) to hummus (chickpea dip) and kolokithakia (crispy zucchini chips). Locally sourced seafood and various souvlaki (meat skewers) are plentiful, served with rice, potatoes and vegetables, while roasted half chicken with lemon, oregano and mustard marinade is a firm favourite. Fun cocktails—all doubles—with daily drink deals and Happy Hour (with $4 ouzo shots and share plates) add to the always lively vibe.