By SHERI RADFORD

For a healthy meal on the run, look no further than Starbucks. The perpetually popular coffee chain recently launched four protein-rich options for quick and easy lunches: butter-chicken wrap, egg-and-cheese protein box with apples and grapes, chicken-and-quinoa protein bowl, and (the one vegan selection) baby-greens-and-brown-rice protein bowl. Who knew fast food could be so good for you?