French Fare Fit for a King

By TIM PAWSEY

Jan. 2019

Chef Herve Martin, once personal chef to the late King of Belgium, holds court at The French Table, a charming Main Street salute to all things Burgundian. Martin is passionate about French cuisine, offering authentic stalwarts such as coq au vin, duck confit cassoulet, bouillabaisse, and escargots, as well as hard-to-find sweetbreads à la Grenobloise, and cheese or beef fondues. The intimate bistro setting, with its cozy bar and dark-wood trim, is welcoming and relaxed, with detail-driven but personable service. Not to be missed: crêpes suzette with orange and Grand Marnier sauce—and the best selection of Burgundy in the city, including bottles from the chef’s family estate.