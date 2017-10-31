  • eat
October 31st, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Four Fresh Seafood Spots in the City

Four Fresh Seafood Spots in the City

By TIM PAWSEY

At Hook Seabar, chef Kayla Dhaliwall creates specialties such as a spicy tuna roll (back) and tuna tartare (front). (Photo by KK Law)

Finny fare thrives throughout downtown.

Newly landed at English Bay, Hook Seabar blends multiple influences, from sushi to poke to steamers, in a smart modern setting.

Just off Robson, Fanny Bay Oyster Bar yields a bivalve bonanza, plus salmon burgers, a smoked oyster skillet and an oyster happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. daily.

At Main Street’s The Fish Counter, every bite is certified Ocean Wise: tacos, po’ boys, bouillabaisse and the freshest of fish ’n’ chips.

In Yaletown, Rodney’s Oyster House revels in fresh oysters, steamers and stews with a laid-back, distinctly East Coast vibe.

