For Peat’s Sake: Visit Vancouver’s Hidden Whisky House

By TIM PAWSEY

Feb. 2018

Venture into the back of Gastown’s The Irish Heather to find Shebeen Whisk(e)y House. The well-concealed snug is one of the coziest salutes to whisky anywhere, a fact not missed by the Irish Pubs Global Awards 2017, who named it the Best Irish Whiskey Experience in North America. Owner Sean Heather offers an array of whiskies from all over. His favourite? Redbreast from Dublin’s Midleton. “It’s a pure pot still, which is the Irish equivalent to a single malt,” says the amiable publican.