First Nations Art Exhibit at Uno Langmann

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Jun. 1 to 30, 2018 History buffs and art enthusiasts alike will appreciate First Nations Art at Uno Langmann. Chock-full of for-the-ages artworks, the exhibit chronicles Aboriginal culture and heritage through Salish, Haida, Musqueam and Kwakwaka’wakw artists like Charlie James (“Door Carving,” pictured). Also showcased are non-Indigenous artists like Thomas Harold Beament, whose broad brushstrokes captured traditional settlements and practices. In short, prepare to be fascinated.