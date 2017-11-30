  • eat
November 30th, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Fireside Dining in Downtown Vancouver

Fireside Dining in Downtown Vancouver

By TIM PAWSEY
Nov. 2017

Quinoa salad with albacore tuna, green beans and a soft-boiled egg, at Yew Seafood + Bar. (Photo by KK Law)

Warm the cockles of your heart at these hearthside havens that provide welcome winter respite. Yew Seafood + Bar in the Four Seasons embraces local and cross-Canada ingredients prepared with classic French flair. Against a flickering backdrop, enjoy rack of lamb, lobster bisque with crispy leeks, or sablefish with crab-and-ricotta ravioli. Sip cocktails in front of the fireplace at cozy Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge in the intimate and opulent Wedgewood Hotel. Or hunker down over a local pint and a bowl of chowder, close to the hearths at Cardero’s Restaurant, right on the Coal Harbour seawall.

For more by Tim Pawsey, visit hiredbelly.com

