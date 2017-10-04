Firehall Arts Centre: Hyperlink

By CHLOË LAI

Oct. 4 to 14. 2017 Do you have friends on Facebook? Acquaintances on Instagram? Whether you embrace or avoid the Internet, there’s no escaping it—digital communication is the new norm for human interaction. We can keep up with world events, Skype our families and text our friends any time, from anywhere. So why are we still lonely? Find out at the world premiere of Hyperlink, when two acclaimed storytellers take audiences on a lively tour of a life spent online. Spoiler alert: it’s not all retweets and “likes.”