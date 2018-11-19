Finny Fare on Granville Island

By TIM PAWSEY

Nestled right under the Granville Street Bridge, overlooking False Creek, The Sandbar is a seafood lover’s delight, featuring a wood-fired grill and a sushi bar all under one roof. Favourites include cedar-planked salmon, alder-grilled sablefish and a cornucopian West Coast seafood hotpot, with fish, prawns, scallops, mussels, clams and more. Weekend brunch lures with a variety of eggs Benedict—choose from back bacon, smoked salmon or avocado and pesto—while the popular weekday happy hour yields good deals on share plates and wines by the glass.

