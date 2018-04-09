Find Your Nirvana

BY SHERI RADFORD

On one of those perfect cold-but-sunny Saturdays that make Vancouver seem worth every penny of its astronomical housing prices, Paul (my husband) and I embarked on a North Shore adventure. Sofie, a student, and Jakob, a photographer, were our guides for the day—Locals, in the parlance of Yervana, while Paul and I were the Explorers. Sofie and Jakob took us to Cypress Mountain, where the four of us donned snowshoes and tromped around the mountain trails, past one tiny tot trying to ski for the very first time, past picturesque cabins nestled in the snow like something out of a storybook, past giggling groups of Boy Scouts and Girl Guides on their own snowy, chaperoned adventures.

We lost track of time, snowshoeing through the pristine wilderness. Eventually, we stopped for sandwiches (still warm from Whole Foods) and snacks and decided, reluctantly, that is was time to head back from this winter wonderland.

All too soon, we were back in civilization. Further snowy adventures would have to wait for another Yervana day.

