Fiery Flamenco Festival

By SHERI RADFORD

Sep 13-29, 2019 There’s no need to fly to Madrid or Barcelona to experience the raw emotional power of Spanish dance. The Vancouver International Flamenco Festival features artists from around the world, including Manuel Liñán Company performing Baile De Autor, which offers a glimpse into the creative process; and La Caramelita Company performing Nritya, which explores the connections between flamenco and India; as well as Canadian performers such as Flamenco Rosario. The best part? No passport required.