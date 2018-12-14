Festive, Frothy Fun: Miss Bennet at the Granville Island Stage

By SHERI RADFORD

To Dec. 30, 2018 It is a truth universally acknowledged that a holiday show should wrap up love and laughter in a family-friendly package. Fortunately, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley delivers on all fronts. Set two years after Pride and Prejudice, this modern sequel captures the spirit of Jane Austen’s much-revered novel about the Bennet family. Will bookish middle child Mary finally find true love? Find out at the Granville Island Stage. Spoiler alert: it’s a Christmas show, so we predict a happy ending.