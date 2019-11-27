Holiday Gift Guide: Festive Finds for Foodies

By CHLOË LAI

Tsimshian artist Morgan Asoyuf created the Running Raven design for these jacquard cloth napkins, the perfect gift for discerning diners and messy eaters alike. At Bill Reid Gallery.

Reusable beeswax food wraps by Victoria company Abeego are self-adhesive and breathable, so leftovers stay fresh for days—unless someone gets snacky in the middle of the night. At The Soap Dispensary (page 30), or online at www.abeego.com.

The handheld Wacaco Nanopresso portable espresso machine pours a perfect cup any time, anywhere.Ideal for caffeine connoisseurs on the go. At MEC.

Glossy hand-poured resin in brilliant hues adds a touch of glamour to JMP Flow + Design’s maple cheeseboards, which are crafted in nearby Victoria. Shop online at www.jmpflowanddesign.etsy.com.

Toast to the good life from anywhere in the world with Snow Peak’s elegantly designed and unbelievably lightweight titanium sake carafe and cup. At MEC.

Seasonal treats by Vancouver chocolatier Thomas Haas pull double duty as decor and dessert: the signature truffle tree is stacked with chocolates filled with cognac, salted caramel, passion fruit and other sweet surprises.