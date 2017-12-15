Festive Fare at H2

By SHERI RADFORD

’Tis the season for holiday baking. Learn how to make three types of “holly jolly holiday cookies”—gingerbread, pumpkin spice and shortbread—in a baking class, Dec. 19 at H2 Rotisserie & Bar. Each participant takes home three dozen cookies and a s’mores kit. And because the holidays revolve around food, H2 has lots more planned: a turkey takeout meal, for those who enjoy eating the big meal more than preparing it (Dec. 22 to 26); Christmas dinner (Dec. 24 and 25); and a Christmas lunch buffet (Dec. 25). Time to break out the stretchy pants.