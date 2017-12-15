  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
December 15th, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Festive Fare at H2

Festive Fare at H2

By SHERI RADFORD
Dec. 2017

When it’s time to make (or bake) new friends, we recommend going the jolly gingerbread route.

’Tis the season for holiday baking. Learn how to make three types of “holly jolly holiday cookies”—gingerbread, pumpkin spice and shortbread—in a baking class, Dec. 19 at H2 Rotisserie & Bar. Each participant takes home three dozen cookies and a s’mores kit. And because the holidays revolve around food, H2 has lots more planned: a turkey takeout meal, for those who enjoy eating the big meal more than preparing it (Dec. 22 to 26); Christmas dinner (Dec. 24 and 25); and a Christmas lunch buffet (Dec. 25). Time to break out the stretchy pants.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, , ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.