October 10th, 2017
Festivals for Writers

Festivals for Writers

By SHERI RADFORD
Oct./Nov. 2017

Meet the great minds behind your most beloved books. (Photo by Rawf8/Fotolia)

Various Dates Calling all bookworms and bibliophiles: you can meet like-minded bookish folks at three big events this fall. The Vancouver Writers Fest (Oct. 16 to 22), Whistler Writers Festival (Oct. 12 to 15) and JCC Jewish Book Festival (Nov. 25 to 30) feature authors such as Margaret Atwood, Andrew O’Hagan, Barbara Gowdy, Susin Nielsen, Ruby Namdar and Rachel Kadish. Readings, poetry slams and writing contests are just a few of the attractions for lovers of the printed word. Write on!

